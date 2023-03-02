Batemans Bay Community Picnic kicks off

Batemans Bay Community Picnic has launched with a bang.
More than 50 people met on the Batemans Bay foreshore on February 26 to build community over a picnic rug and food.
Picnic organiser Sofia Keady was overwhelmed by the community turnout and support for the event.
"I was expecting four people, and was really surprised when more than 50 turned up," she said.
She hoped the event would bring the community together, and was overjoyed to see this vision come to reality.
As she looked around the event, she saw young and old sitting together chatting over food. Two attendees turned out to be long-lost friends who had not seen each other in more than 25 years, but were able to reconnect. Another lady currently grieving was able to organise dinner during the week with some new friends she met.
One attendee told Ms Keady "all my Christmases have come at once".
Another attendee told her "it's nice to be seen and nice to be heard, because as an older person, often no one takes the time to talk to you".
"That is what it is all about," Ms Keady said, "providing connection and a space where anyone can connect, be included and share."
Ms Keady said the day was only possible because of the "incredible volunteers cleaning, cooking, serving people, sitting, talking or making cups of tea".
They were also entertained by Turlinjah jazz musician Lesley Lambert.
Batemans Bay Community Picnic is held monthly, with their next meeting on March 26.
"Come along, enjoy a meal with us and share the company of others," Ms Keady said.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
