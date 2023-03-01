Moruya Skydivers Club Inc (MSC) is one of eight sports clubs in the Bega electorate sharing in $50,000 worth of grants awarded by the NSW Government.
MSC was awarded $10,000 in the 2023 Local Sport Grant program to build a shade area and an observation deck at their headquarters near Moruya airport.
MSC chairperson Jules McConnel said the funds would help bring the community together at the club and visitors to the area.
"We want people to come and watch, even if they don't want to jump," she said.
The new observation deck will complement the café at the site, creating a more enjoyable and social place for jumpers and friends and family to gather and watch planes and jumpers take to the sky.
Ms McConnel said people in cars often parked to watch parachutes floating down through the air. She hopes the new facilities made possible by the grant will improve their experience and get more people involved with the sky diving community.
She has been jumping for 27 years - 15 of which have been spent jumping in Moruya - and said there was nowhere else in the world as beautiful as the south coast.
"The coast here is absolutely stunning," she said.
"We have the beach and the river. There's not too many drop zones around the country that can offer that.
"The freedom of jumping out of a plane is like nothing else."
Across the Bega electorate, Club Malua received $3790 to purchase 10 sets of lighter bowls making the sport more accessible to everyone in the community.
Malua Boardriders received $8000 for their Malua Bay Surf Sisters initiative to encourage women to take up surfing and to make the sport more inclusive.
Sapphire Coast Outrigger Canoe Club received $9500 to purchase a two-person outrigger canoe, allowing flexibility for additional paddlers to join the club.
Tathra Mountain Bike Club received $3951 for the purchase of track maintenance equipment including chain saws and shovels.
Dalmeny Boardriders Association received $4932 to support their Come and Try programs through purchasing suitable learn-to-surf equipment.
Eurobodalla Netball Association received $6926 to help with equipment and training upgrades and to support player fees.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
