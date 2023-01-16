Driver charged over fatal crash at Narooma

The 40-year-old male driver of an Audi Q3 vehicle involved in a fatal multi-vehicle crash just south of Narooma late last year has been charged.
About 4.40pm on Friday, December 30, 2022, emergency services were called to the Princes Highway, Corunna, about 5km south of Narooma, after reports three vehicles had crashed.
Officers from South Coast Police District were told a northbound white Audi Q3 and a southbound silver Toyota Camry collided, causing a white Volkswagen station wagon to also crash.
The driver of the Camry, a 39-year-old woman, died at the scene.
The passengers of the Camry - two brothers aged 18 and 15 - were airlifted to Westmead Hospital and Westmead Children's Hospital respectively, with the eldest in a serious condition and the youngest in a critical condition.
The 18-year-old boy has since been released.
The driver of the Audi and the passenger, a 31-year-old woman, were taken to Moruya Hospital before being airlifted to St George Hospital, with the woman stable and the man serious but stable.
The five occupants of the Volkswagen were uninjured; however, the driver, a 34-year-old woman, was conveyed to Moruya Hospital for observation.
A crime scene was established and examined by specialist police attached to the Crash Investigation Unit, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash commenced.
Following inquiries, crash investigators attended St George Hospital on Monday 16 January, and issued a Court attendance Notice to the driver of the Audi Q3.
The man was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death - drive manner dangerous, three counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm - drive manner dangerous, negligent driving (occasioning death) and negligent driving (occasions grievous bodily harm).
His driver's licence was also suspended.
The man is due to appear before Narooma Local Court on Thursday 11 May 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.