Batemans Bay Marina up for sale

Batemans Bay Marina is on the market, with the owners calling for expressions of interest.
Selling agent MMJ Real Estate listed the property on behalf of the Sydney-based owner a fortnight before Christmas.
MMJ Real Estate sales director Richard Garland said the beauty of the commercial marina was its simplicity.
"It's a clean simple marina, which will continue with a reliable cash flow," he said.
"Behind the rock wall, it is a safe place for boats."
The marina includes 128 wet berths, 6 swing moorings and dry storage for 14 boats.
Mr Garland said there had been an increase in demand for berths at the marina after the investment of $4.5million in upgrades to facilities since 2016.
Upgrades included improving fuel facilities, adding commercial restaurant space, adding new floating wet berths and a secure hardstand storage area.
Currently 88 per cent of the berths are occupied.
Mr Garland said there was potential for development, including the addition of 43 new berths on two additional arms. Such development requires approvals and "won't happen overnight," he said.
The marina is also the home of the JJ's on the Marina restaurant.
Mr Garland said the sale had attracted a lot of interest, particularly from berth holders at the marina and other marina operators around the country. It has also attracted international interest.
"The majority of them [marina sales] are bought by people already in the business," he said.
"Many people don't understand how they operate, or how to price them.
"There is always a lot of interest in marinas."
Port Macquarie Marina on the north coast, which has the same Sydney-based owner, is also up for sale through MMJ Real Estate.
Mr Garland said MMJ Real Estate had received more than 100 inquiries looking at either Batemans Bay or Port Macquarie, with a lot of people undertaking preliminary due diligence.
Expressions of interest close on Thursday, February 2.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
