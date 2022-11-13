World Kindness Day [Sunday, November 13] is a special day observed in countries around the world.
Its purpose, according to the World Kindness Movement, is to highlight good deeds in the community and focus on the positive power and the common thread of kindness, that binds us.
READ MORE:
Earlier this year, Sophia Lawrance took to a local Facebook community noticeboard, to share a small act of kindness that touched her heart.
The Surfside local's husband David, has been confined to a mobility scooter due to a brain bleed, about eight years ago.
"He doesn't have any feeling down the right side of his body but one of the things he can move is his mobility scooter, which is his independence," Ms Lawrance said.
The couple live at the top of a hill on Palana Street at Surfside.
"At the bottom of our hill his mobility scooter ran out of battery, and it's quite a steep hill," Ms Lawrance said.
"He was at the bottom of the hill and trying to work out what he would do, and about to ring me, when these three little fellas who were riding home from school, stopped and asked him if he wanted any help."
The children were in primary school and aged between 10 and 11 years, so Mr Lawrance wasn't confident the children would be able to provide any practical assistance.
"They said to him, 'we'll push you up the hill'," Ms Lawrance said.
"So the boys left their bikes there, on someone's nature strip, and three of them got in and pushed him up the hill. They brought him all the way home, right to the door."
The couple were grateful and quite amazed that these three young boys were able to push the 80 kilogram man all the way to the top of the street.
In the days that followed, Ms Lawrance took to Facebook to share her gratitude for this small act of kindness.
"It didn't surprise me, because I know that there are kind people out there. But I was surprised by the age of the boys, the fact that they took it upon their own initiative to push this old man up the hill. They approached him, and they were willing to do it," Ms Lawrance said.
"They did it really kindly and they came back a few days later to check if he was okay. I just thought that it was such a lovely thing to do."
It was important to Ms Lawrance that the community hear about this act by some of the community's youngest members.
"I decided to put a post on Facebook and say thank you to the lovely boys who helped my husband," she said.
"At the time I just wanted to say to people out there - these kids get such a bad rap, most of the time - I wanted to say that these kids were really kind and really caring and to just congratulate their parents for bringing up such lovely young men."
The grandmother said it was important that children be rewarded for these acts of kindness.
"I have grandkids, and people view kids as though they're rude," Ms Lawrance said. "But when they do nice things, they need to be rewarded."
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.