Australian Geographic's 2022 Adventurer of the Year is coming to Batemans Bay.
Sydney-based sailor Lisa Blair received the prestigious title after she set the record for the fastest solo and unassisted circumnavigation of Antarctica in February.
She left Western Australia on February 21, sailing for 92 day - beating the previous record by 10 days.
However it was not Blair's first attempt.
In 2017 her yacht "Climate Change Now" lost it's mast in extreme conditions 72 days into her voyage.
She had to free the rig to avoid her boat snapping in two. She fought off violent winds and hypothermia to construct a jury rig and sail for nine days to the safety of Cape Town.
Her failed attempt became the story for her book 'Facing Fear'.
In 2018, Blair circumnavigated Australia non-stop and unassisted in 58 days, becoming the first woman to do so.
It was training as she eyed-off a second attempt at Antarctica, having to overcome fears from her previous disaster.
Blair finished her voyage returning to Albany on May 25, having successfully achieved her goal and overcome her fear.
Whilst focusing on navigating the southern continent, she also obtained oceanographic and meteorological data as well as collecting microplastic samples in remote locations of the Southern Ocean on behalf of the Australian Institute of Marine Science.
Batemans Bay Sailing Club is hosting an evening with Lisa Blair November 22 at 6pm. She will be sharing a presentation of her journey - the preparation, highs and lows.
Tickets are $30 per head including pre presentation drinks and nibbles.
Book your place through the BBSC website: bbsc.org.au
