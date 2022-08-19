Keeping Australia beautiful one jar at a time

Eurobodalla Shire Council is challenging residents to assess and reduce their waste as part of Keep Australia Beautiful Week.
The challenge is to choose a container from your house - a jar, tub, bucket or one of those storage containers from the cupboard that is overflowing with them but never seems to have the corresponding lid - and contain a week's worth of waste in that single container.
The hope is to encourage residents to increase their recycling.
Council's waste project officer Mel Norman said 1.1 million tonnes of packaging hit Australian supermarket shelves last year, with only 16 percent of that being diverted to recycling.
"So much more could be recycled or simply avoided," Ms Norman said.
"If you don't buy products with plastic packaging, manufacturers will get the message."
Here are some tips from the council to contain your waste:
If you're unsure what waste goes where, check out the council's A-Z guide to see what can be recycled or recovered.
Soft plastics can be dropped off at the supermarket for free and recyclables go in the yellow bin.
For more information or to register for the challenge, visit the council website.
Keep Australia Beautiful Week, runs from August 15 to 21
