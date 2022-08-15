South coast Special Olympians bounce to success

Special Olympics South Coast athletes have embraced their inner Michael Jordan, travelling to Wollongong to compete in a state-wide basketball tournament.
Six athletes from the south coast squad were among 100 from across NSW who travelled to Beaton Park Stadium, colloquially known as 'The Snakepit', in Wollongong to compete in the Special Olympics Leon Burwell Shield on August 13 and 14.
Like the Paralympics for physical disabilities, the Special Olympics is an international sporting organisation for people with an intellectual disability.
Special Olympics South Coast chairperson Kathy Godwin said it was inspiring watching the athletes compete, regardless of their ability.
"Each [athlete] gives their best and the teamwork and sportsmanship displayed is nothing short of spectacular," she said.
Athletes from 10 different Special Olympics regions were placed in teams of similar abilities and skills, to compete again each other in their grade. Grades are ranked from A to D.
Teams played five games over the two days to determine a winner.
Moruya's Liz Godwin, playing in D grade, won her division. So too Maddison Howard-Windley's C grade team were crowned champions.
Craig Mitchell's team placed fourth in A grade; Laurie Masterson placed second in B grade; Oscar Geeves and Lochie Neilson's team came fourth in D grade.
Special Olympics South Coast basketball team trains every Wednesday at Moruya at 4pm. New players are always welcome.
Special Olympics South Coast also compete in swimming and tenpin bowling.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
