Community event to celebrate the completion of the Batemans Bay bridge

After a false start in July thanks to severe weather, the community will finally be able to celebrate the completion of works on the Batemans Bay Bridge on Saturday, August 20.
Parliament Secretary for South Coast Shelley Hancock said the event would run from 11am to 1pm and include interactive displays on maritime and road safety.
Advertisement
"This project was a major investment from the NSW Government into Batemans Bay, delivering infrastructure that will make a difference to the daily lives of those in the local community," she said.
"We would like to thank the community for their patience during the construction of the project and for sharing the vision of a more connected, efficient, and safer Batemans Bay."
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Sam Farraway, said the bridge had built "stronger" and "more efficient" connections for the Batemans Bay community.
"Since 2011, we have been transforming travel from the Illawarra to the South Coast with upgrades to the Princes Highway like the Albion Park Bypass and Gerringong Bypass, and the Berry to Bomaderry improvements," he said.
"Delivering these upgrades will reduce travel times and strengthen the supply chain network in our state."
Transport for NSW will be on site during the event to answer any questions about the future of the Princes Highway south of Batemans Bay.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.