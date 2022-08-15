Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Community event to celebrate the completion of the Batemans Bay bridge

August 15 2022 - 2:21am
The first community walk over the new bridge in March, 2021. Image: Martin Helmreich of ProductionHaus.

After a false start in July thanks to severe weather, the community will finally be able to celebrate the completion of works on the Batemans Bay Bridge on Saturday, August 20.

