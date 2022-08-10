Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

How Araldite and duct tape helped this surfer win his maiden national title

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated August 10 2022 - 3:13am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A south coast surf instructor has claimed his first national title on a self-made surfboard with makeshift repairs.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.