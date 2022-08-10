Man jailed for three years over illegal firearms, driving charges

A Batemans Bay man has been jailed for three years over crimes relating to possession of illegal firearms and driving an unregistered vehicle while disqualified.
Andrew Nathan Murphy, 40, appeared via video from custody at Batemans Bay Local Court on August 8.
He pleaded guilty to 14 charges including two counts of possessing unregistered prohibited firearm and three counts of possessing shortened firearms (not pistol) without authority.
Other charges included use unregistered registrable class A motor vehicle on road; use prohibited weapon contrary to prohibition order; use uninsured motor vehicle; use vehicle on road or road related area motor vehicle tax not paid; drive motor vehicle during disqualified period; acquire etc. ammunition subject to prohibition order; and three counts of acquire etc. firearm subject to prohibition order.
According to documents tendered to the court, Murphy was stopped by police in Batemans Bay on May 13 for a random drug and drink driving test. The roadside breath test was negative, the roadside drug test was positive.
The documents stated Murphy's license was disqualified in December 2021 after an illicit drug conviction. He also had a Firearm Prohibition Order and Weapons Prohibition Orders restricting him from possessing any firearms or ammunition. Upon searching the car, police found a grey machete and a crossbow inside a bag.
The documents stated police also found a concealed space next to the fuel tank covered by a metal plate. Inside the space was a black hard case containing three firearms hidden in rags, ammunition and Murphy's prescription medication. The case contained a 12 gauge shotgun with the serial number ground off, a 410 gauge shortened shot gun and a shortened 22 rifle.
Police said each of the firearms appeared intentionally sawn off and shortened.
Documents state Murphy told officers he did not know anything about the firearms, despite the case also containing his prescription medication.
The court heard Murphy's life spiralled out of control after the death of his young child three years ago. Murphy formerly played in the Australian School Boys Rugby League team and his lawyer Daniel Thomas said he was an "elite athlete".
Mr Thomas said Murphy had worked hard to become a qualified carpenter and a licensed builder who now owned his own building company.
He said the trauma associated with the sudden death of his son led to Murphy initially dabbling in drugs.
Mr Thomas told the court Murphy had amassed a $30,000 debt through his "very significant drug addiction".
"In the context of gaining access to this amount of drugs... he is accepting full responsibility for possessing fire arms," he said. "Although those firearms did not belong to him."
Mr Thomas said Murphy had engaged with Katungal to seek help for his addiction and mental health issues, including PTSD, after the death of his son.
Magistrate Douglas Dick said the charges were "some of the most serious that had come before this court".
He said the sentence had to send a very clear message to the community.
Murphy was sentenced to three years in jail with a non-parole period of 18 months.
