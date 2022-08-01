Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Late route changes could accommodate more teams at Rally of the Bay

Updated August 1 2022 - 5:07am, first published 3:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Organisers have been forced into late route changes for the Lazer Rally of the Bay.

Organisers of the Lazer Rally of the Bay have been forced into route changes less than three weeks out from the popular event.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.