Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Dancing my first Birribaan and belonging

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated July 29 2022 - 11:55pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dancing my first Birribaan and belonging

I will be the first to say I have a lot to learn about Indigenous culture and reconciliation.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.