Broulee stays in first place with thumping win over Narooma

The Broulee Stingrays are marching towards the Eurobodalla Football Association finals after a dominant 8-0 victory over Narooma Football Club on Sunday, July 24.
The big win consolidated Broulee's spot on top of the ladder, while Narooma sit in third spot behind Clyde United.
Advertisement
Broulee's coach Gus Lopez said he was "confident" in his players and game-plan, but wouldn't talk premierships just yet.
"At the end of the day, it doesn't take much for a game to turn around, and I think this can still be anyone's competition," he said.
"I'm confident in our players and the way they're playing, and I'm happy with how everyone's coming along.
"We've got good depth - we've missed players throughout the season, but we've got enough there to keep us consistent and keep us going."
Logan Connell starred for the Stingrays on Sunday with four goals and four assists.
"He's been a key player for us up front," Lopez said. "He was given great service, and he just kept his cool in front of goal.
"He was really involved in the game."
All four teams will play finals in the senior men's competition this season. Mr Lopez said he'd love to build on this year and see more teams in the competition in 2023.
"It's really good to see Clyde back in and competitive," he said. "It won't take long for Moruya either.
"The more teams we can get in, the better the competition is.
"We're really enjoying this season, and we're really looking for to playing finals which we haven't been able to do for the past two years."
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.