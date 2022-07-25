Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Broulee stays in first place with thumping win over Narooma

Joel Erickson
Updated July 25 2022 - 6:08am, first published 5:02am
Logan Connell scored four goals against Narooma on Sunday.

The Broulee Stingrays are marching towards the Eurobodalla Football Association finals after a dominant 8-0 victory over Narooma Football Club on Sunday, July 24.

