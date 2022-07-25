Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Upset win gives Bay Tigers the inside track to a finals spot

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated July 25 2022 - 3:08am, first published 2:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tigers fullback Dennis Green pictured playing the Roosters in 2021.

The Batemans Bay Tigers have the inside track to fifth-place on the Group 16 ladder after handing the Bega Roosters just their second loss of the season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.