Ladies' tennis competition on the hunt for new players of 'all ages and levels'

Are you a woman looking for a fun way to stay fit, active and healthy? Tennis might be the sport for you.
The Eurobodalla Tennis Ladies Competition is on the hunt for new players ahead of their 2022/23 season beginning in July.
"We play on Thursdays across the Shire beginning at 10am and are usually finished by 2.30pm," organiser Kathie Thackray said.
"Women of all ages and levels are welcome to register."
The new competition will start on July 21 after the previous season concluded on June 23.
Tomakin was the winner of Division 1, Moruya Blues won Division 2, and the Bay Breeze won Division 3.
ETLC is an independent body run by Committee Members from Tennis Clubs across the Shire.
Each club is represented by two delegates, and the competition is played at various clubs across the Shire.
