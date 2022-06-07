Red Devils shock Dogs, round nine recap of South Coast Monaro Rugby Union

South Coast Monaro Rugby Union has seen another weekend of strong action as teams continue to battle to solidify their positions in the table.
It's a tight battle in the top four with just two points separating the first seed Bugendore Mudchoooks and second place Hall Bushrangers.
As we inch closer and closer to the tail end of the season, the battles will only continue to be bigger and better.
The Bushrangers kicked off the weekend against the last place Batemans Bay Boars.
Hall's class and skill were on full display as they proved just too much for the Boars.
Through utilising clever field positions and using their fast men to attack out wide, it was a supremely successful outing for the Rangers as they took home the win 44-14 and are now breathing down the back of the Mudchooks for first positioning.
The Cooma Red Devils put forth their best display of rugby this season last Saturday.
Shocking the fourth seed Crookwell Dogs with a planned and decisive attack from the moment the whislte blew.
Scoring a quick three tries in the opening 10 minutes, it spelled doom from the start for the Dogs.
Under a big home crowd, Cooma walked away with a 38-14 victory.
Can the Devils continue the momentum to climb into the top four this weekend? Only time will tell.
I think you'd be hard pressed to find a better home ground advantage than that of the Jinadabyne Bushpigs currently.
The sixth seed Taralga Tigers felt the full force of the bitterly cold Jindabyne conditions last weekend, in a match that Bushpigs completely dominated.
Currently seeing temperatures of between one and three degrees, every big hit was felt tenfold.
The Bushpigs protected their home ground, walking away with a 51-0 victory, strongly holding down third place.
The first place Bungendore Mudchooks had the bye this week.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
