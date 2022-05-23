Round seven of the 2022 South Coast Monaro Rugby Union season saw a number of excellent matches over the weekend, with some incredible comebacks as well as some surprising outcomes.
Let's run you down on how the teams went.
To kick of the weekend the sixth seed Taralga Tigers took on the seventh seed Batemans Bay Boars.
Both sides are off to a less than desirable start this season, but with it still being early in the year, this was a game that both teams needed to take full advantage of to turn their seasons around.
The Boars got off to a cracking start and appeared to have the Tigers dead in the water, as their dynamic offense saw them stroll into halftime with a 40 to 19 lead over Taralga.
However, coming out of halftime the Tigers looked like a brand new team and the Boars were caught lacking.
The Tigers pounced early in the period putting down a number of quick tries in succession, leaving Batemans Bay a little dazed and confused.
Clawing all the way back, the Tigers put down a late try, completing the comeback and walking away with an incredible 43-40 victory.
Isaac Elliott played a strong game and was awarded with man of the match, leading the boys and getting them back into the game.
If the team can show this amount of heart every game, there is no reason why they can't climb back into the top four.
For the Boars, losing this match could be a wake up call for the team and we could see a more focused and decisive unit take the field next week.
Next up was another interesting match-up in the fourth place Jindabyne Bushpigs taking on the third place Crookwell Dogs.
However, the game was never as close as one would have initially hoped with such similar point tallies.
Jindabyne travelled to Crookwell with stellar numbers across the board and dictated play from the moment the whistle blew.
The team threw a number of punches to the Dogs confidence, with a number of strong tries, and walked away with a decisive 31-14 victory.
More importantly, this win pushed Jindabyne into third place as they overtook Crookwell who are now in fourth.
Lastly the weekend saw the first place Bungendore Mudchooks look to remain undefeated as they went up against the second place Hall Bushrangers in a top of the ladder showdown.
Teams were locked early on as both teams flexed their strong play on both sides of the ball.
However, Bungendore eventually showed exactly why they're undefeated as they took hold of the ball and never let go.
The team steamrolled to a 31-19 victory on their home ground, keeping their fans happy as they continue to dominate the 2022 season.
The Cooma Red Devils had a bye this week.
CURRENT STANDINGS:
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
