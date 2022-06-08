What's on in the Eurobodalla this week

An award-winning film shot in the shadows of Gulaga will get a special screening this month. Mother Mountain is set to play at the Narooma Kinema next week, followed by a Q&A with the director, Tilba's Celia Strang. Mother Mountain traces the story of a young Jewish mother moving to the base of Gulaga in search of a fresh start only to be forced to face her past trauma. She meets an indigenous family, who show her the beautiful spirituality of the land, and Mother Mountain. The special showing is happening on June 9 at 7pm, with the Q&A at 8.30pm.