What's on in the Eurobodalla this week

Mother Mountain
Locally-made film
An award-winning film shot in the shadows of Gulaga will get a special screening this month. Mother Mountain is set to play at the Narooma Kinema next week, followed by a Q&A with the director, Tilba's Celia Strang. Mother Mountain traces the story of a young Jewish mother moving to the base of Gulaga in search of a fresh start only to be forced to face her past trauma. She meets an indigenous family, who show her the beautiful spirituality of the land, and Mother Mountain. The special showing is happening on June 9 at 7pm, with the Q&A at 8.30pm.
Author Talk
With Lunaria Gaia
Self-esteem and body image specialist Lunaria Gaia is bringing her book, Perfectly Imperfect, to the Batemans Bay Library. Billed as 'the complete guide to loving yourself and your body', Ms Gaia will speak about the message of her book and inspire attendees to embrace all of who they are and begin to truly love themselves inside and out. Friday, June 10, 5.45pm. Register your free place with Batemans Bay Library.
Rescue Boats
IRB premiership, Broulee
Catch the sporting action at Broulee this weekend, when the Inflatable Rescue Boat premiership zooms into town. The south coast's top surf life savers are going head-to-head in round three a thrilling rescue competition, hosted by Broulee Surfers SLSC. Find a spot on the sand to see our life savers showcase their unique and impressive skills. Events are running across Saturday and Sunday, June 11-12.
Hand Crafted
Tilba Woodwork Exhibition
The talented woodcrafters of the far South Coast will be showing their latest creations this June long weekend, at the 26th annual Tilba Woodwork Exhibition. Check out the huge range of carefully crafted items for display and purchase; jewellery boxes, toys, chess sets, charcuterie boards, bowls, and more made by the Eurobodalla Woodcraft Guild, Narooma Woodies and Bega Woodies. Dalmeny Quilters will also have quilts on display and for sale. June 11-12 at Central Tilba Hall.
Sunday Movie
Red Dog at Moruya Library
Few movies are as beautifully Australian as Red Dog. The 2011 drama/comedy, following the life of a lovable red cattle dog, became an instant classic once it hit the screen. Moruya Library will hold a free screening of Red Dog this Sunday (12 June), for its monthly celebration of Aussie cinema. The show starts at 1pm - book your free seat online.
Coming Up
Bushfire Recovery Support
Meet the Eurobodalla Bushfire Recovery Support Service team, and find out about the practical recovery support they provide. From June 15-22, the team will be at Village Centre and Bridge Plaza in Batemans Bay, to lend a listening ear and chat about the different supports available. For specific dates and times, check with Eurobodalla Shire Council.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
