Tigers fight back against Devils to crack top four

The Batemans Bay Tigers have earned a gritty victory as they mounted a comeback over the Narooma Devils.
The Tigers aren't off to the start they'd been hoping for, but with constantly changing lineups as a result of both injuries and COVID-19, it's a tall task to ask for consistent performances out of a side that changes each week.
However, this rotating roster has allowed some young guns to shine on the big stage, which was no more evident than in last week's win.
Devils Wing Kye Kelly got the scoring going early at Bill Smyth Oval when he ducked through the Tigers defense to go over the line just six minutes into the match.
Ryan Norris missed the conversion and Devils led 4-0.
Only six minutes later the Devils were again on the attack, this time courtesy of centre Christopher Fernando.
Norris secured the conversion and Narooma was up 10-0.
After the second try, it was a gritty back-and-forth affair that saw both sides struggle to cohesively get into their sets.
Luckily for the Tigers they were able to get onto the board just before halftime courtesy of tough centre Caine Brierley who bounded over the line.
Wing Dennis Green missed the conversion, and the Tigers retreated to their halftime locker room down 10-4.
Tigers head coach Brenden Fernley, issued a game-plan for the second half that really saw the boys turn it around on the Devils.
"Our main problem in the first half was our completions were completely laid out," he said.
"Basically I just told the boys that if we were able to string a few sets together back to back without an error, then the points would follow suit."
The Tigers listened and came out of halftime a lot more focused, which disrupted a lot of what the Devils were doing well in the first half.
Tigers Halfback, Jordan Clarke got the Tigers over the line again at the 57 minute mark.
Green missed the conversion but the Tigers now only trailed by two.
They dominated possession at many points throughout the latter half, which allowed them to get over the line yet again just three minutes later.
This time courtesy of long-time Tiger Kye Bruce who made his first grade debut.
The young gun crossed the line for his side and brought them into the lead.
Green successfully kicked the conversion and the score read 14-10, Bay's way.
Just under 10 minutes later another Tiger on debut managed to get in the scoring books.
Jayden Wolfe put four more points on the board for his team and Green kicked another successful conversion to make it a 20-10 lead.
The Devils had one last jolt of energy in them, with Fernando crossing again for the double.
Norris converted the try to bring it to 16-20 but that would be as close as Narooma would get to victory.
It wasn't pretty but the Tigers pulled it off.
Coach Fernley was proud of his teams efforts but still sees significant room for improvement in coming rounds.
"We played much better in the second half," he said.
"I think we only made one error in those first six or seven sets in that period, and that really allowed us to thrive and put some points on the board."
Prop Jahream Lole-Ngarima was awarded with the best and fairest for the match.
The young 17-year-old has played a pivotal role for the Tigers this year and coach Fernley can't wait to see the progression the youngster will continue to make.
"He's a big kid with a big future and he was absolutely outstanding for us on the weekend," he said.
"He is real hard to handle for any team, he's a weapon we are very happy to have."
Fernley also noted the consistent performance of lock Baden Payne who continues to bring it week in and week out for the Tigers.
Looking ahead Batemans Bay will continue to see success if they are able to control the footy better and stay consistent in their sets.
"If we can get up to 75 -80 per cent, I think we'll be able to challenge any team in the competition," Fernley said.
"However, if we continue to get off to slow starts like last weekend, than we are really going to make things hard for ourselves."
The Batemans Bay Tigers now sit at 2-2 on the season and in fourth place behind Bombala, Bega and Tathra.
Up next is the battle of the tigers as they take on the seventh place Eden Tigers down on their home field.
That match kicks off on Saturday June 4.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
