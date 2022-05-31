Clubs celebrate ties to Indigenous community with special round of footy

Hanging Rock Oval hosted two important days on the local footy calendar on Saturday as both the Batemans Bay Boars and Batemans Bay Seahawks hosted their respective Indigenous Rounds.
Both teams had Indigenous Jerseys designed by Sean Kinchela, who has designed a host of Indigenous jerseys for local footy teams over the past few years.
The Boars had a full day of rugby beginning at 11am with some junior footy before a smoking ceremony and cultural dancing at 12pm.
The jerseys were presented at 12.40pm to the players, and the Grande Olde Boars took on the Wobbly Indigenous Gents in the annual 1.30pm fixture.
Mr Kinchela said the jersey was designed on the back of his own experience combined with a cultural walk of Gulaga the players did last year.
The main game was at 2.30pm, which was unfortunately cut short due to a serious injury to a Boars player. The home side were trailing Bungendore 46-0 when the match was called off.
On the other side of the clubhouse, the Batemans Bay Seahawks had a successful day of footy with two of the three grades getting wins.
The women's side had a thumping 11.14 (80) to 1.0 (6) win over Eastlake, and the first-grade side recorded one of its biggest wins in recent history with a 33.20 (218) to 0.3 (3) victory.
Reserve grade was the tightest match of the day, but the Seahawks unfortunately ended up on the wrong side of a 7.7 (49) to 5.11 (41) game against Murrumbateman.
Before the matches, Elder Rod Slockee did a Welcome to Country, and the players were presented their guernseys at a special ceremony during the week.
The guernsey was named 'Gadu', the Yuin word for ocean, and Mr Kinchela said it was inspired by the waters in and around the Yuin nation.
"The Yuin Nation is surrounded by unspoilt turquoise waters, beautiful seascapes and sealife," he said.
"The Seahawk as well as the teal colours on the jersey represent the clubs mascot and colours.
"The arch symbols represent people, and the circle of arch symbols around the Aboriginal Flag represents community coming together to practice, share and protect our culture.
"The Boomerangs represent the strength and pride of Aboriginal culture within the club and community."
