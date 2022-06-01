What's on in the Eurobodalla this week

Have a go
Pressure-free painting
Aspiring artists of all ages and skills are welcome to join pressure-free painting at Narooma Library. The goal is simple: put paint on a canvas and create something. Landscape, still life, Impressionist, Surrealist - any style, it's up to the artist. There is no need to strive for perfection, this session is all about having a go. Come for the nibbles and stay for a glass of wine, while painting with fellow enthusiasts. Happening this Friday, June 3 from 5.30pm. Bookings are required, Narooma Library has all the details.
Officially open
Bay Pavilions opening day
Batemans Bay's landmark aquatic, arts and leisure centre is throwing open its doors to the public this Saturday, June 4. The pools are filled, waterslides primed, and theatre ready to put on a show - it's all systems go. Drop in over the weekend from 7am to 7pm, to check out the new Bay Pavilions facility.
EFTAG Show
Fibre and textiles on show
Artists from the Eurobodalla and beyond are showing their clever creations in the annual Eurobodalla Fibre and Textile Artists Group (EFTAG) exhibition. This year, the theme is 'Soar', and creatives have been working in a huge range of mediums and techniques, including dying, felt, sewing and printing. The exhibition is running June 4 to 12, 10am to 4pm at the Mechanics Institute Moruya.
Guided walk
Eurobodalla Botanic Gardens
Take a stroll through the picturesque Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Gardens, with a friendly expert guide. Monthly guided walks are returning to the gardens this June. Set off on one of the bush tracks, learn about local plants and projects in the works, and finish with a coffee at the Garden cafe. There's no need to book - simply drop in at 11am this Sunday, June 5.
Locally-made film
An award-winning film shot in the shadows of Gulaga will get a special screening this month. Mother Mountain is set to play at the Narooma Kinema next week, followed by a Q&A with the director, Tilba's Celia Strang. Mother Mountain traces the story of a young Jewish mother moving to the base of Gulaga in search of a fresh start only to be forced to face her past trauma. She meets an indigenous family, who show her the beautiful spirituality of the land, and Mother Mountain. The special showing is happening on June 9 at 7pm, with the Q&A at 8.30pm.
Woodworking exhibition
The talented woodcrafters of the far South Coast will be showing their latest creations this June long weekend, at the 26th annual Tilba Woodwork Exhibition. Check out the huge range of carefully crafted items for display and purchase; jewellery boxes, toys, chess sets, charcuterie boards, bowls, and more made by the Eurobodalla Woodcraft Guild, Narooma Woodies and Bega Woodies. Dalmeny Quilters will also have quilts on display and for sale. June 11-12 at Central Tilba Hall.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
