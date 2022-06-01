What's on in the Eurobodalla this week

Aspiring artists of all ages and skills are welcome to join pressure-free painting at Narooma Library. The goal is simple: put paint on a canvas and create something. Landscape, still life, Impressionist, Surrealist - any style, it's up to the artist. There is no need to strive for perfection, this session is all about having a go. Come for the nibbles and stay for a glass of wine, while painting with fellow enthusiasts. Happening this Friday, June 3 from 5.30pm. Bookings are required, Narooma Library has all the details.