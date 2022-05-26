A new inside marketspace is opening in Batemans Bay for market vendors to display their works after a terrible two years for local stallholders.
Smart Market is a shared space for local producers and artisans to collectively display their works in an inside, semi-permanent place without losing the market feel.
The bushfires, COVID and flooding prevented markets for almost three years, which for stallholders, meant little to no income. Even when COVID lifted, persistent La Nina rain left market grounds soaked and markets impossible.
Smart Market founder Orit Haigh from Malua Bay hopes the marketplace will bring the community together.
She works in marketting, and helps small business owners build their brand and business. During COVID, she said many of her clients were losing their passion, or even their entire business because of an inability to sell wares at markets.
She took inspiration from Myer - where multiple vendors all sell their wares in one place.
At Smart Market, vendors can rent a shelf or space and use it to display their goods. Ms Haigh will man the store, meaning the vendor doesn't have to always be present.
Sue Hahn is a local store holder who crochets woollen toys.
"Because my stuff is fabric, it is very hard to do an outside market," Ms Hahn said.
While she has received online orders during COVID, Ms Hahn said some of the joy of her craft was lost because she was unable to go to markets.
"Smart Market is my dream," she said.
The space currently has 17 vendors, but Ms Haigh estimated it had a capacity of up to 60.
She hopes Smart Market will be ready to open June 1, but already the shelves are lined with salt and spice mixes, handmade teas, teacups, coffee pressers, relishes and jams.
"It's an eclectic collection," Ms Haigh said. "Things that are unique and you won't see anywhere else."
She wants to run cooking and craft workshops in the space, and rent it out for the community to use for events.
"It's for the locals," she said.
"Local business owners need a support system. This is a support system.
"We are one family."
Smart Market shares a space near Woolworths Batemans Bay with wholesaler Baker Dave, another of Ms Haigh's students.
More information is available on the Smart Market website.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
