Batemans Bay hosts remote-control racing Proline 2022

Batemans Bay Radio Control Club have hosted the Batemans Bay Proline 2022 at their Hanging Rock racetrack on May 21 and 22.
It was the biggest race meet the remote-control racing club has ever hosted, with 52 race entries from 46 drivers across the Australian east coast including Queensland and Victoria.
The Proline Series extends across tracks from the NSW and Victoria border as far north as Taree.
The race meet was over two days, with qualifications and finals, and is split into two classes: internal combustion and electric powered. There was also a beginners class.
To qualify for the finals, competitors completed as many laps as possible in seven minutes. Those with the highest number of laps progressed to the final.
In the internal combustion final, cars race for 30 minutes, including a number of fuel stops, first vehicle across the finish line wins.
The electric powered final consists of three rounds of ten minutes; each driver's best two times are taken to determine a winner.
Club secretary Brad Hulm, who finished second in the electric powered class, said it was fantastic for Batemans Bay to be able to host the Proline series events.
When the club initially approached Proline to hold the events, Mr Hulm said the quality of the track was not up to standard. Now, however the track and the quality of racing is very high.
Mr Hulm has been racing for more than 20 years, but found it hard to carry out his hobby while travelling and living in places without racetracks. When he moved to the Eurobodalla and found the local track "it relit the fusion," he said.
He said everyone should give remote control racing a go, and the club was always looking for more juniors.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
