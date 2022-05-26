Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Batemans Bay hosts remote-control racing Proline 2022

James Tugwell
James Tugwell
May 26 2022 - 8:00am
Batemans Bay Radio Control Club hosted the Batemans Bay Proline 2022 on May 22 Photograph: supplied

Batemans Bay Radio Control Club have hosted the Batemans Bay Proline 2022 at their Hanging Rock racetrack on May 21 and 22.

