'Hawks confident despite back-to-back losses

Batemans Bay Seahawks coach Mick Kenny said his side would take a lot of confidence out of a tough month of footy despite two-straight losses against ADFA and ANU.
After wins over Woden and Googong, the Seahawks dropped matches to ADFA at home and ANU in Cooma to finish the tough stretch with a 2-2 record.
The first-placed Griffins exacted some revenge on the Seahawks on Saturday after their round-one clash, but the 'Hawks had more scoring shots on the day in a wasteful 9.4 (58) to 5.10 (40) loss.
Coach Mick Kenny said it was good to see his players perform well after a heavy loss to ADFA the week before.
"We were under a fair bit of pressure in that ADFA game, and we probably dropped our heads and lost confidence in the second half," he said.
"The blokes were really disappointed after that loss, but it was our first loss of the year, and it was important to keep them upbeat.
"Things could have gone really pear-shaped travelling to Cooma to play the top team, but the boys fought hard and were probably a little unlucky not to win.
"I think we get a lot of confidence out of the game. We probably didn't play our best footy in round one when we beat them, and then to hang in for that long and nearly get over the line with key players out holds us in good stead.
"We're not too far off the mark."
Kenny said his side was without 12 "regular first graders" for the game, and said he expected to get some injured players back over the coming weeks.
"We're going through a rough patch with injuries," he said.
"We've had a real battle the last couple of weeks - we started really well against ADFA but then had a couple of injuries midway through the second quarter.
"We ran out the rest of that game with no bench against the fittest side in the comp, so that wasn't going to end well.
"None of the injuries are season ending, so we're playing it week-by-week - hopefully we get a few back this week and get through the next couple of games with no fresh injuries."
The Seahawks will play Eastlake this weekend in Indigenous Round, a side who has struggled so far this season.
"We'll take the same approach as every other week," Coach Kenny said.
"We know Eastlake aren't travelling that great, but those are the weeks were you need to concentrate on structures, gameplans, and doing the little things right.
"We'll go out with the same mindset, and we've got to keep that positive attitude going."
