Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Climate moves up on Gilmore voters' agenda, in the wake of fires and floods

JM
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated May 17 2022 - 6:06am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Living through successive natural disasters has pushed climate change higher on the agenda for Gilmore voters.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.