Climate moves up on Gilmore voters' agenda, in the wake of fires and floods

Living through successive natural disasters has pushed climate change higher on the agenda for Gilmore voters.
New polling from GetUp has shown more than half of local voters are looking for candidates with stronger climate policies, in the wake of the Black Summer bushfires and more recent floods.
The social advocacy group found 58.2 per cent of locals surveyed were more likely to vote for a party or candidates with stronger climate policies because of recent natural disasters.
36 per cent of Gilmore voters said the fires and floods weren't likely to influence their decision at the polling booth, while 5.7 per cent were undecided.
For Rosedale resident Jack Egan, losing his home to fire on New Year's Eve was the catalyst which shifted his climate concerns to high gear.
Before bushfires tore through the coastal hamlet, Mr Egan said he had some climate concerns and began volunteering part time with local activist group 350 Eurobodalla.
Black Summer highlighted the immediacy of the issue for him, and Mr Egan has leveraged his personal experience to advocate for climate action.
"It galvanised me into full time working for climate action, because I was shaken quickly out of my complacency," he said.
"Like much of the world I was complacent about climate change effects, thinking that they would unfold gradually and further off into the future, and that we would have time to deal with them.
'But that's not turned out to be true - it descended on us in a really chaotic and impactful way."
In addition to climate, Mr Egan said issues including integrity in government and establishing a federal ICAC, native fauna extinction, and environmental conservation would inform his vote.
Upon releasing the polling, GetUp climate justice campaign director Kathryn McCallum said the group intends to advocate for residents who are still waiting for support or to have their homes rebuilt.
"We are seeing a steady trend of communities wanting more urgent action as climate impacts hit their own homes and loved ones, and we thought this would be true for Gilmore. This poll shows it is," she said.
"We also wanted to put bushfire-affected communities back in the public eye. If you lost your house, or you're still trying to get support payments, two and a half years is no time at all. We can't let Black Summer, or the people who suffered through it, be forgotten in this election."
Those surveyed were also asked about the government's response to recent flooding and the 2019-20 bushfires.
Gilmore voters were also questioned on subsidies for both fossil fuels and renewable energy; the concept of a 'climate compensation fund' paid for by coal and gas exporters; and their general preference of candidates standing at this election.
Liberal
The Liberal-National coalition government has pledged to reach net zero emissions by 2050.
It has a target of a 26-28 per cent emission reduction by 2030 as per the Paris Agreement. It says Australia is set to exceed the target, predicting a 30-35 per cent reduction by 2030.
The government's plan for long term emissions reduction hinges on investments in low emissions technologies - things like hydrogen, low cost solar, and carbon capture, along with an umbrella category of 'emerging technologies'. It has pledged to invest over $22 billion in this space.
The government has allocated $2 billion to bushfire recovery since the Black Summer bushfires; it anticipates a $6 billion spend on flood recovery in the wake of this year's widespread flooding.
Labor
The Labor party has committed to net zero by 2050, and has set an emissions reduction target of 43 per cent by 2030.
It has a heavy focus on renewable energy sources, pledging $20 billion for electricity grid upgrades, $3 billion for low emissions technologies, $200 million for community batteries, and a $100 million co-investment in solar banks.
Labor has pledged a $200 million annual fund for disaster prevention and resilience, along with continuation of Australia's existing Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
Greens
The Greens want to reach net zero by 2035, by phasing out coal and gas in favour of renewable energy and battery storage.
It has proposed spending $25 billion on electricity grid upgrades, and $15 billion on transitioning metal processing and manufacturing industries to being zero-carbon.
The party wants to double current funding for emergency services (an additional $5 billion), and have a $600 million annual fund for disaster mitigation - though it would drop spending to $300 million per year from 2027.
United Australia Party
Policy information from the UAP does not specify its stance on the Paris Agreement.
However, the party does advocate for nuclear power in Australia under its "End Australia's Energy Crisis" election policy.
One Nation
One Nation believes Australia should withdraw from the Paris Agreement.
The party wants to build new coal fired power stations, and specifically opposes subsidies on what it calls "foreign-owned solar and wind projects".
Liberal Democrat
The Liberal Democrat party opposes a net zero emissions target, and wants to abolish Australia's renewable energy target.
It proposes Australia build nuclear power plants.
Independent, Nina Digiglio
Ms Digiglio supports reducing carbon emissions, and told ACM she would like Australia to look at options including geoengineering, waste management, and forestation.
As for renewable energy, she is an advocate, but again would like to see more technologies explored. Ms Digiglio highlighted the end-of-life waste from solar panels and lithium batters, and offered electromagnetic energy as another option.
"I think there's lots of scientists out there that haven't had a chance to show how they can make energy renewable, and they need to be provided with a chance to do that as well," she said.
The independent candidate wants communities to have greater involvement in disaster resilience projects alongside the levels of government, by utilising local knowledge to identify needs and make plans.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
