After breaking an NRLW record, Cobargo's Millie Boyle is all set to line up opposite NSW team-mate and Dragons captain Kezie Apps when the two clubs clash next week. Apps missed her club's 10-0 win over the Parramatta Eels, but coach Jamie Soward told NRL.com that a few catching drills should see the captain back in contention this week ahead of the Dragons' clash with the Broncos. "I think Kez has just got to do a few things in terms of catching the ball and she should be right for next week," Soward said. Apps and Boyle have been dubbed 'top of the props' by the NRL and pundits are keen to see what comes of a head-to-head match up. Boyle set the stage for -the Broncos in their second round win against Newcastle 28-10 over the weekend, scoring the opening try of play. However, it was her consistent work that impressed her coach after she pitched in a momentous 192 metres run with the ball against the Knights - the most by a forward in NRLW history. "Millie is just very consistent and to be fair she was carrying a fair injury into today's game as well, so someone who wasn't quite as tough may have chosen not to play," Brisbane Broncos coach Kelvin Wright told NRL.com "We have got some really flashy players, but she does a lot of the hard stuff that people don't appreciate and had another solid performance. I didn't play her quite as much as we usually do but hopefully in the next couple of days she comes good." Meanwhile, Apps will also line up on the front row after a shift earlier this year by coach Soward. In February, Apps told NRL.com that she was both a little nervous, but excited for the opportunity to have a run in the forwards saying without hard work through the middle there were few opportunities for the team to send the ball wide. The showdown between the Dragons and the three-time premiers, the Brisbane Broncos will run from noon at Sydney's CommBank Stadium on Sunday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/f3b1743a-4414-4e40-b160-81dc29797362.jpg/r24_0_1971_1100_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg