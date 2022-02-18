Family Place Moruya is on the frontline of one of the Eurobodalla's biggest struggles

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Homelessness is a well-known issue in the Eurobodalla, and yet the problem isn't going away. That's according to The Family Place CEO Malindey Sorrell. "You deserve a safe shelter - it's a human right - and we don't have that," she said. "We want to shine a light on the problem." "You deserve a safe shelter - it's a human right - and we don't have that. We want to shine a light on the problem." The Family Place is just one of four specialist homelessness support providers in the Eurobodalla. They were awarded $783,700 by the federal government's Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program to continue their Bushfire Recovery Outreach Homelessness Support (BROHS) program in the shire. Ms Sorrell said the organisation had been completely overwhelmed since the bushfires and throughout COVID. The organisation aims to meet the needs of people suffering homelessness, and help them overcome the barriers they are experiencing in acquiring a house. Ms Sorrell said this took many forms, from improving people's camping equipment to providing food hampers, or advocating for vulnerable people when applying for rentals. READ MORE: From the streets of Mogo to the halls of Canberra: Mogo community hub one step closer to reality "100 people will apply for a rental at the moment," Ms Sorrell said. "Vulnerable people are the last that will be looked at or accepted." "The more we can wrap around people and support them, the better." They partner with South East Women's and Children's Service (SEWACS) - the organisation running the women's refuge in Moruya. Ms Sorrell said the entire homelessness-support sector had banded together to face the issue within the shire. Though the fires were three years ago, Ms Sorrell said the situation was only deteriorating. "It is becoming more and more of an issue," she said. "It is getting worse." "There are no exit points in the system, and so cases of homelessness just keep increasing. "We are seeing professionals moving in to the area and camping because there are no houses." The Family Place provide support to people suffering homelessness, or sleeping rough, however Ms Sorrell stresses the organisation isn't a long term solution. "We don't provide a solution," she said. "A solution requires a commitment from all levels of government and a commitment to the bricks and mortar." READ MORE: 100 years ago: February 18, 1922 "The services do a terrific job, but it's not the long-term answer. "There just is not enough rentals." The funds will sustain The Family Place for another two and a quarter years, and Ms Sorrell is worried about the future after that. "It is still short-term grants," she said. "It isn't long-term program money."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156570134/faddb697-8d31-4b9d-b764-5e67157b9adf.jpg/r5_207_1824_1235_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg