South Coast Distinguished Gentleman's Ride for men's health

When 73 bikes attended the inaugural Narooma Distinguished Gentleman's Ride, coordinator Francoise Cleret said she was "absolutely gobsmacked" at the response the event had received.
"When we started this I got excited, and I thought 20 or 30, then we got 40 [registered], then 73," she said.
Volunteers from Fire and Rescue and Narooma Rotary turned out in force to support the event. Wires and the Men's Shed manned their stalls.
Fire and Rescue were stationed on corners throughout the course to ensure the riders kept together and took no wrong turns over the beautiful 21 kilometre coastal ride.
Francoise, who had been riding herself for 30 years, and had ridden all over the world, including to Everest Base Camp on a Royal Enfield, was inspired to bring the event to Narooma.
The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride was started in 2012 by Australian Mark Hawwa, who wanted to shine a light on men's health. There were now 105 countries across the world signed up to the event.
Each event chooses a men's health cause to raise money for. This year's event in Narooma raised $10,867 for prostate cancer and men's mental health.
With riders representing the whole South Coast from Bega to Nowra, and also the Blue Mountains, Narooma Rotary was committed to bringing the event back next year and the following.
