Sculpture walks, writers festivals and something to get you moving

Sunday mornings in Narooma kick off with Hollie and her Narooma Run Club. Once a month Hollie ups the ante and brings just that little bit more. Ice bath season is over, so it's a warm-up Konga session led by Ruby from HD Canberra, and a cool down yoga session with Cyd from Rooma Studios. In between of course there's the option of the 2, 5 or 10 kilometre run. With sponsors jumping on board to provide prizes for the giveaway draw - wear the bib and you may be in with a chance to win something wonderful from a local business. This is free family friendly so get the kiddies running. Warm up starts 7am, Sunday, May 26 at Bar Beach car park, Narooma.