Sculpture walks, writers festivals and something to get you moving

Bidhiinja: Restoring our oyster reef
Bidhiinja: Restoring our oyster reef exhibition at Narooma library is on display until July 18. Get along and learn about the importance of oyster reefs in local areas, through story and artworks on display. Take a walk to the water's edge and visit the Wagonga Inlet Living Shoreline project while you are nearby and immerse yourself in this wonderful and unique project. The exhibition has been developed by the Australian National Maritime Museum in collaboration with NSW Department of Primary Industries. Thursday 23 May and every day the library is open until July 18. Visit Eurobodalla Council's website for more information.
Sydney's Writers Festival
If you can't be there why not live stream? Live from the Sydney Writers' Festival, Eurobodalla libraries are hosting a number of live stream events direct from the festival in Sydney. Julia Baird is on a mission to discover grace with her latest book 'Bright Shining'. For anyone who enjoyed 'Phosphorescence' this is a great opportunity to hear the fascinating musings of this much loved television presenter, journalist and writer. Tickets must be booked via Eventbrite. Thursday, May 23 from 10 - 11am. This event will be held at Batemans Bay, Moruya and Narooma libraries simultaneously.
Wild clay wheel throwing class
Here's the perfect opportunity to tap into your inner potter under the tuition of William at Little Paddocks in Mogo. The beautiful space of Little Paddocks is the perfect place to immerse yourself in the creativity of this 2-hour workshop. All skill levels are welcome and will be catered for. Each student will create three pieces that will be fired and ready to collect within 3-4 weeks. $120 per person, bookings go quickly for these workshops. Book at Humantix. Friday, May 24 from 10am - noon.
Narooma Run Club
Sunday mornings in Narooma kick off with Hollie and her Narooma Run Club. Once a month Hollie ups the ante and brings just that little bit more. Ice bath season is over, so it's a warm-up Konga session led by Ruby from HD Canberra, and a cool down yoga session with Cyd from Rooma Studios. In between of course there's the option of the 2, 5 or 10 kilometre run. With sponsors jumping on board to provide prizes for the giveaway draw - wear the bib and you may be in with a chance to win something wonderful from a local business. This is free family friendly so get the kiddies running. Warm up starts 7am, Sunday, May 26 at Bar Beach car park, Narooma.
Sculpture for Clyde
The wonderful Sculpture for Clyde is back with an inquisitive prize of $100,000, attracting sculptors nationally and internationally. The 10-day event will include indoor and outdoor sculpture, with more than 110 sculptures on exhibition and for sale. Once again there will be a student category encouraging emerging artists from our youngest sculptors. Running from May 25 to June 1 this is a must do for everyone in the Eurobodalla. This event is free. For more information go to www.sculptureforclyde.com.au
Hat decorating and shaping workshop
Hat maker Myia of Felt and Stone fame is running a hat decorating and shaping workshop for anyone that has an old Akubra, Stetson or any felt hat they want to make new or perhaps just freshen up. Put your own stamp on your own hat from Myia's collection of ribbons, trims, feathers and leathers. No hat, no worries, order a blank hat from Myia in advance. Sunday, May 26 from 1pm to 3.30pm at Felt and Stone, Moruya. Check Facebook for more details
