Animal Welfare League focusing on felines throughout May

The Animal Welfare League (AWL) Eurobodalla is promoting its Focus on Felines throughout May, to encourage potential owners to think about adopting a cat.
With some lovely adult cats available for adoption, for this month the cost of adoption is only $99.
This reduced adoption fee includes microchipping, desexing and vaccination.
Fundraising and publicity officer Louise Webb said the AWL said older cats were often overlooked, but made terrific companions.
"We have recently had a focus on dogs and we wanted to call people's attention to these beautiful older cats that make wonderful companions," she said.
"The special $99 deal for May will hopefully make it easier for people who may be experiencing financial difficulty at the moment to adopt a very special pet."
Zorro, a 10-year-old black and white male has had a tough time, having been attacked by dogs. Zorro is looking for a quiet, loving home where he can feel secure and allow his personality to blossom. A patient owner will be rewarded with a sweet pet in Zorro.
Charlie, an eight-year-old black male whose owner became too ill to care for him, is looking for a new owner. Shy at first, Charlie begins to show his lovely, gentle, affectionate nature after a little time. He would make a wonderful pet for an older person seeking a loving companion.
Handsome brothers Mayo and Dukitty, two and a half years old, are super friendly and confident. They can be adopted as a bonded pair or separately.
To inquire about any of these cats, contact Animal Welfare League Eurobodalla on 0410 016 612.
