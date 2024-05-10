Eurobodalla Mother's Day Classic fun run at Corrigans

It's so tempting to laze about and be pampered this Mother's Day, a serving of pancakes in bed with coffee and a well deserved rest.
Or, you could get those runners on and join a multitude of mums, friends and families for the Eurobodalla Mother's Day Classic and support fundraising efforts for breast and ovarian cancer.
It's a time-honoured tradition after-all, and given the choice of pancakes baked by children, or fruit salad consisting of carrots and other contents of the bottom of the vegetable drawer, perhaps it's safer to run six kilometres.
There's even an option to walk four kilometres, so really no excuse.
Bring the family, bring the dog, dress up and have some fun.
The course is flat and pram and wheelchair friendly. There's the promise of a sausage sizzle and a coffee van.
Be sure to get there a little bit before to check-in at Voyager Memorial Park between the playground and the voyager memorial, Corrigans Beach. The pink Mother's Day Classic flags are a giveaway.
Tribute bibs can be downloaded from the website, and you can dedicate your run to the special mum, grandma, aunty or mum-like person in your life.
The Mother's Day Classic will be held at Corrigan Beach Reserve, Sunday, May 12 2024.
For more information visit www.mothersdayclassic.com.au/event/mothers-day-classic-eurobodalla
Order of Events
8.30am - On the day registration opens
9.30am - Warm up commences
10.00am - 6km run commences
11.00am - 4km walk commences.
12.00pm - Event concludes.
