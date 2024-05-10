Appreciation for 'exceptional' Moruya Hospital Auxiliary members

Exceptional service to the Moruya Hospital Auxiliary by two outstanding members has been recognised this week.
Patricia Munchenburg and Ruth Hardie were both presented certificates of appreciation by Kathryn Lyons, director of nursing and midwifery at Moruya Hospital and Marie Moore, operations support officer at Moruya Hospital.
Both women were thanked and congratulated for the fundraising efforts over many years.
Patricia was honoured for 14 years' service and in particular her support for Sunday Bingo at the Moruya Bowling Club.
Ruth was honoured for her many years of making jams, pickles, sauces and preserves for auxiliary street stalls.
Ruth has stepped aside from the auxiliary now, but not before raising over $10,000.
All funds raised by the Moruya District Hospital Auxiliary go towards purchasing equipment for the Moruya Hospital.
