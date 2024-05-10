Vintage motorbikes, French films, mad science and more

Myia and Jessie are back with a big thumbs down to fast fashion. Thrift Alley Sun-Daze is happening again, so come and grab yourself a thrifty item of clothing at this mini market. Maybe you have a rack of clothes that need a new home? Get in touch with getoutsidecongo@gmail.com with your interest and a brief description of what you will be bringing. This event is just getting better and better, with coffee to hand and a bit of live music, what's not to love. Sunday, May 19 from 9.30-1pm in the alley next to Felt and Stone, Moruya.