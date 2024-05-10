Vintage motorbikes, French films, mad science and more

Children
Dr Graham's Science Show Shenanigans
Where: RSL Memorial Hall, Page Street, Moruya
Cost: $15 per family
Dr Graham is coming to Moruya. With his garage-lab he's set to get those synapses snapping with his science show full of wonder and fun. "From marshmallow bazookas to a leaf-blower levitated basketball - this super special south coast show is guaranteed to make your cranium curious and your laughs loud", this show is brought to you by Eurobodalla children's services. Bookings through Eventbrite, $15 per family. For more information contact Jenny Hogg on 4474 1240 / 0455 270 360. Thursday, May 16 5:30 - 6:30pm at RSL Memorial Hall, Moruya.
Movie
The Taste of Things - CWA fundraiser
French-themed movie fundraising night. What better place to see a delightfully French feel-good film than the quaint surrounds of Narooma's Kinema. The evening will serve up hors d'oeuvres and a glass of French wine prior to the screening of the Taste of Things. Staring French darling of the screen, Juliette Binoche, the film follows the relationship between cook, Eugenie (Binoche) and her gourmet chef employer, Dodin. Ooh-la-la. Thursday, May 16 from 6.30 for 7pm screening, visit www.naroomakinema.com/events for details.
Theatre
A Hidden Hand
Join the good folk at Moruya Red Door Theatre Company for what promises to be a night of intrigue and fun, with their latest production 'A Hidden Hand'. With two one-act-plays on the program, Moments and Strip Poker, the audience will be treated to some familiar ensemble faces and some fresh talent walking the boards. Over four nights with one matinee performance, once again the audience are encouraged to bring their own nibble and drinks to enjoy. Opening night is Friday, May 17 and tickets are available at www.moruyareddoortheatrecompany.com.au or by phone 0490 805 389.
Wellbeing
Dark Disco
Get your groove on for a glorious Dark Disco in semi-dark at Soul Tribe, Batemans Bay. With a mix tape of tunes, put together by participants, this is an opportunity to unabashedly shake your tailfeather for an hour of exercise and good vibes. Get your special request in the week before. Bookings and information at www.soultribestudio.com.au/new-events. All tickets are $10. Saturday, May 18 at 7pm.
Fundraising for men's health
Distinguished Gentleman's Ride Narooma
The good ladies and gentlemen of the two wheeled motor variety are invited to don their best garb and head out for a gentle ride in company. Classic and vintage style motorbikes will unite for men's mental health and prostrate cancer research. Organised by Rotary Club of Narooma, assembly is at NATA oval by 10am. The community markets will be held the same day at NATA oval, so why not make a morning of it. Visit www.gentlemansride.com for more details. Sunday, May 19 from 10am.
Workshop
Vulnerable Communities Emergency Preparedness
Katungul ACRH&CS and the Eden Community Access Centre (ECAC) are inviting you to join an important one-day interactive workshop. The day is designed to connect you with organisations working in disaster preparedness for vulnerable communities. Information will be provided, but this is also an opportunity to come together and share ideas between people and organisations. Facilitators David Newell and Peter Pigott ave extensive experience in disaster resilience for communities. Spaces are limited so book at Humanitix. Contact RebeccaE@katungul.org.au for more information. Wednesday, May 22 at Moruya Golf Club from 9.30am - 3pm
Markets
Thrift Alley Sun-Daze
Myia and Jessie are back with a big thumbs down to fast fashion. Thrift Alley Sun-Daze is happening again, so come and grab yourself a thrifty item of clothing at this mini market. Maybe you have a rack of clothes that need a new home? Get in touch with getoutsidecongo@gmail.com with your interest and a brief description of what you will be bringing. This event is just getting better and better, with coffee to hand and a bit of live music, what's not to love. Sunday, May 19 from 9.30-1pm in the alley next to Felt and Stone, Moruya.
