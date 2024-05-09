Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Wet Mother's Day weekend highly likely for South Coast

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated May 9 2024 - 4:19pm, first published 4:18pm
The Bureau of Meteorology predicts heavy rainfall over Mother's Day weekend. Picture from Shutterstock
The Bureau of Meteorology predicts heavy rainfall and isolated storms across Mother's Day weekend and warned communities on the South Coast to stay alert, as isolated flooding events were possible.

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

