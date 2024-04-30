River fishing proving incredibly fruitful

The river's gradual recovery from the recent floods is evident, with its waters slowly becoming clearer.
The temperature has also been decreasing steadily, now resting at a comfortable 18.5 degrees.
In the past fortnight, angling near the main bridge has been exceptionally fruitful, yielding abundant catches of impressive Yellowfin Bream, sizable Dusty Flathead, Jewfish, and an abundance of Mullet.
The Bully Mullet have migrated to the sea for spawning, indicating promising fishing opportunities along the beaches, particularly for large Jewfish.
Additionally, the T-Wharf in town has seen excellent Garfish hauls, accompanied by healthy numbers of Blackfish.
For those craving a taste of Dusty Flathead, drifting near JJ's Restaurant during the final stages of the outgoing tide promises a satisfying catch.
Prime fishing spots currently include the Break wall in Batemans Bay, North Head Beach, South Durras Rocks, Garden Bay at Malua Bay, Surfside Beach, and North Durras.
These locations are yielding plentiful catches of Black Drummer, Bream, and Silver Trevally. Along the beaches, schools of Jewfish are prevalent, following the Mullet as they migrate up the coast.
Furthermore, at the South Durras boat ramp, there remains a bountiful supply of Squid to be caught.
During the Anzac long weekend, Point Upright and Wasp Island proved fruitful for Snapper enthusiasts, with plenty of catches reported. Additionally, a significant number of sizeable Sand Flathead were reeled in between Pebbly Beach and Kioloa.
Anglers are advised not to overlook Snapper Island, as impressive Snapper, Big Bream, and Silver Trevally have been landed in those waters.
Offshore fishing has seen a slight downturn, but Rick from Game On Fishing Charters reports that they are still landing impressive Snapper and Dusty Flathead.
Further south, Narooma Fishing Charters have been enjoying bountiful catches of Kingfish, Snapper, Morwong, and Gummy Sharks in depths of around 50 to 60 metres. The offshore water temperature is currently hovering around 10 degrees.
While game fishing has been somewhat subdued, there have been notable catches of Kingfish and Bonito at Montague Island. Additionally, anglers have reported the occasional Yellowfin Tuna catch at Jervis Bay.
The weather outlook for this week is rather mediocre, with a cold front expected to pass through. As a result, conditions at sea are expected to be average.
Remember, whether you're fishing from a boat, jet-ski, or kayak, it's essential to maintain a distance of 30 metres from anchored vessels.
