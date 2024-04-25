Soldiers Club hosts Anzac Day lunch for a time to give thanks and reflect

With the ceremonies drawing to a close for another Anzac Day, marchers gathered at Batemans Bay Soldiers club, to have lunch, relax and reflect.
Thirty or so young officer cadets from HMAS Creswell had joined the march, alongside students from the student representative council of Batemans Bay High School, who then sat down with veterans and their families to enjoy lunch.
The atmosphere was congenial and light, after the more sombre ceremonial duties of the day.
But the significance of the moment was not lost on the young people present.
Vice captain at Batemans Bay High School Tilly Jenkins remarking that she marched every year because she felt it was important to show respect and to not forget.
Trainee Lieutenant Melwin Nelapati, has been at HMAS Creswell for eight weeks. After four years as a graduate doctor, he decided to join the Navy. It was his first time marching in an Anzac Day parade.
"It was very emotional actually - very powerful," he said
"It was very different to being on the sidelines or marching with my school...marching in uniform, it took on a new meaning during the ode and last post.
"I was actually quite emotional. Yeah."
