Moruya turns out on Anzac Day to honour those who served: Photos

Moruya did itself proud as the community showed up in force to celebrate its servicemen and servicewomen, past and present on Anzac Day.
The marchers met near the Adelaide Hotel, and were led down the main street by a motorcade of vintage cars, followed by representatives from the sub branch of Moruya RSL, Naval Cadets from HMAS Creswell and mounted representation from Moruya pony club.
And of course our veterans and families.
Arriving at the Memorial Hall the ceremony was lead by Robert Griffith Moruya RSL sub branch President. Photos by Vic Silk.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.