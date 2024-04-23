Smooth sailing ahead for Moruya angler after $1 million Lotto win

A Moruya angler can't wait to cast a line off his new boat after becoming a millionaire in this week's Monday and Wednesday Lotto draw.
He held one of the three division one winning entries in In the Aprill 22 draw winning a total $1,000,013.55.
"Mate, I checked the ticket earlier this morning! I can't believe it," he said to an official from The Lott.
"I haven't had time to stop and think about it yet, but mate, that will come in handy.
"I play regularly, and I've been replaying the same numbers for years.
"I originally got this QuickPick about 10 years ago, and I've just stuck to them. I always tell my mates, never change your numbers.
"This does a lot for me at this point in time. I'm a keen fisherman so this means a new boat for sure.
"I've also got kids and grandkids so I'd like to share with them somewhere along the line.
"But first up is a new boat!"
The man's winning 50-game QuickPick was purchased at Polly's Newsagency, in Moruya.
The winning numbers in Monday and Wednesday Lotto draw 4384 on April 22 were 34, 8, 14, 6, 25 and 4, while the supplementary numbers were 7 and 37.
