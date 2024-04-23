100 years ago: 26 hotels de-licensed, hospital white ant problem

Memories of the roaring days and the terrorism of the bushrangers were revived last week by a visit from Mrs. Collins and her two sons to Nerrigundah. They went to see the monument erected there in the street to the memory of her brother, Myles O'Grady, a police constable, shot by the Clarke gang (during a raid on Nerrigundah), while bravely doing his duty. It is history how O'Grady got out of his sick bed and single-handed went out to fight the desperadoes. Mrs. Collins is the youngest member of the O'Grady family.