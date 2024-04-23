100 years ago: 26 hotels de-licensed, hospital white ant problem

A Mr. King has taken over the dredge at Fern Flat Nerrigundah, which is to be worked by a new process.
Mr. J. A. Perkins, M.L.A., writes to say that he has been notified by the Under Secretary of the Chief Secretary's Dept., that a polling place for Kiora was gazetted on the 4th inst. and the same will be attached to the Moruya area.
The ladies of the Presbyterian Guild have materialized their resolution to have the Manse renovated, so far as to have placed an order in Mr. J. Louttit's hands to execute. The work is expected to commence about five weeks hence.
The Myee, with the assistance of Diver Albert, is doing fine work at the entrance to our river, in removing the wreck of the Benandra.
It is said that the road from Nerrigundah to Belimbla which has just been completed will be a big help in making a road to Belowra.
At the Water Police Court on 15th inst. the Board decided to de-license the "Clyde" Hotel, Bateman's Bay; the "Club House" Hotel, Moruya and the "Royal" Hotel, Moruya. 57 hotels in the Goulburn Electorate were called upon to show cause and the number deprived is 26.
Memories of the roaring days and the terrorism of the bushrangers were revived last week by a visit from Mrs. Collins and her two sons to Nerrigundah. They went to see the monument erected there in the street to the memory of her brother, Myles O'Grady, a police constable, shot by the Clarke gang (during a raid on Nerrigundah), while bravely doing his duty. It is history how O'Grady got out of his sick bed and single-handed went out to fight the desperadoes. Mrs. Collins is the youngest member of the O'Grady family.
Moruya District Hospital. The usual monthly meeting of the committee of management took place at the Shire Hall. ... Inward correspondence - From the Director General of Public Health re information respecting a child named Clare May Loader who died from the effects of tick bite. Decided that the Dept. be referred to the deceased child's parents at Wagonga; From Mr. L. D. Collett enclosing £1 for his subscription to the Hospital for the year.
Visiting committee reported everything satisfactory. The white ants had made their appearance in the building again. It would be necessary to feed the cow now in order to keep up the milk supply. It was decided to get Mr. Spence to the white ants when he was fixing up the other jobs at the hospital. It was also decided to inform the matron to procure the necessary feed for the cow.
General Business. - Dr. Cutler was elected honorary surgeon and physician to the hospital.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.