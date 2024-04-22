Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Changed traffic conditions on Glenella Road at Batemans Bay

By Staff Reporter
Updated April 22 2024 - 6:13pm, first published 11:16am
Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from this week on Glenella Road between Heron Road and the Princes Highway at Batehaven.

