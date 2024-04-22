Changed traffic conditions on Glenella Road at Batemans Bay

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from this week on Glenella Road between Heron Road and the Princes Highway at Batehaven.
Work will be carried out to apply the final seal to the road to provide an improved road surface.
Glenella Road will be closed from 6am to 7pm on April 23, weather permitting.
Traffic will be detoured via George Bass Drive and Beach Road to access the Princes Highway in Batemans Bay.
Night work will be carried out next week under single lane closures to complete line marking.
Work will be carried out from 6pm to 7am on Tuesday, April 30, weather permitting.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, allow an additional 10 minutes travel time and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.