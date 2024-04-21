New Hanging Rock mural puts spotlight on value of youth

Hanging Rock Sports Complex has been given a colourful, revitalising boost to highlight a very important issue.
A mural project to communicate to local youth that they are valued has been launched at the Batemans Bay complex as part of Youth Week held from April 11 to 21.
With suicide being the leading cause of death for Australians aged between 15 and 24 years, the Hanging Rock mural project is a community-led initiative of the Bega Valley Eurobodalla Suicide Prevention Collaborative in collaboration with Batemans Bay's Deanne Griffin.
The Bega Valley Eurobodalla Suicide Prevention Collaborative (the Collaborative) aims to lower suicide rates within the region.
It consists of more than 25 individuals, including representatives from 18 local organisations and entities including government, non-government, health, education, social services and community bodies.
As part of the mural installation, local young people participated in workshops in March led by Braidwood artist Bohie, along with Sion Gruffydd of Kraken Kreative.
"We are overwhelmed by the community support for this project. These murals have brought so many different people together in a positive way," Deanne Griffin said.
Deanne's son Sean was an active sportsman and trade apprentice who died by suicide in 2019.
"We're reminding people to reach out or talk with somebody when they're not okay and how important it is to really listen to each other,' Ms Griffin said.
"Hanging Rock sports complex, at Batemans Bay is a place where many young people gather today, it is also a place where Sean used to play cricket with his dad.
"We chose mural artworks that recognise loss, and life's struggles while celebrating diversity, teamwork, togetherness and real-world support from family, community, school and the sporting world.
"The artworks emphasise each person's value and remind us that even if you have a bad day, tomorrow is a new day, and things will improve. We are all somebody's somebody.
"I'm hopeful this project will also remind people of the families left behind as their loss is ongoing. Our communities are so interconnected, many people know of someone who has died by suicide.".
According to Jo Riley, Suicide Prevention Program Manager at COORDINARE - South Eastern NSW Primary Health Network, the murals provide a visual reminder to the young people of the area that they matter, their mental health matters and that their community wants them to be safe.
"We lose around 15 people every year to suicide on the South Coast. Every life lost is one too many and each suicide affects a large number of people, such as the person's family, friends, children, partners and work colleagues," Ms Riley said.
"Suicidal behaviour is extremely complex, with many risk factors across an individual's lifespan interacting together; and the important issues for one person will be different from those for someone else.
"But someone who is considering taking their life is typically overwhelmed by suffering, despair or loss and feeling disconnected and hopeless.
"We need people and places in the community that provide compassion, connection, inclusion, and safety to those who feel hopeless. In these spaces, a spark of hope can be shared and nurtured. Support can be provided to help someone take steps towards better days.".
Sarah Smith, Manager headspace Batemans Bay said that being able to talk to an independent person who respected confidentiality was important.
"We have received positive feedback that headspace is seen as a safe space," she said.
Young people who are feeling down, feeling stressed or anxious or just not themselves can call headspace Batemans Bay on 1800 718 383, check the website, or drop in to discuss.
If you are feeling distressed and in need of immediate assistance, please contact Lifeline 24/7 on 13 11 14 or 13YARN 24/7 on 13 92 76.
Support for those impacted by suicide loss is available from StandBy Support After Suicide on 1300 727 247 and Thirrili Indigenous Postvention Support 24/7 on 1800 805 801.
For further information about supports in the area: Refer to mindframe.org.au for support and advice on reporting of suicide-related stories.
Please note Bega Valley Eurobodalla Suicide Prevention Collaborative is not a crisis response service. If you, or someone you are with, is in immediate danger call 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.