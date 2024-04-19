Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Banksia Village retirees host big morning tea to raise funds for Can Assist

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated April 19 2024 - 12:04pm, first published 11:34am
Big Morning Tea fundraiser at Banksia Retirement Village on Saturday, April 13. Photography courtesy of Graeme Newman

Residents of Broulee's Banskia Village have raised almost $3,000 for Can Assist by throwing a big morning tea for the ages on Saturday, April 13.

