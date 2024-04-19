Banksia Village retirees host big morning tea to raise funds for Can Assist

Residents of Broulee's Banskia Village have raised almost $3,000 for Can Assist by throwing a big morning tea for the ages on Saturday, April 13.
Residents at the retirement village arranged and hosted the event which attracted about 100 people, raising exactly $2,815 for the local charity which helps families financially survive when a loved one receives a cancer diagnosis.
Guests were treated to an array of baked treats at the village's Grevillea Centre and many residents (and local businesses) contributed raffle prizes. Handmade wooden items were also on sale.
It's the second year the event has been run at the village and staff congratulated the residents on their initiative in bringing the community together to support such a worthwhile cause.
The Eurobodalla branch of Can Assist was formed in 2010 and provides financial support to community members from Durass to Tilba. The charity relies on the hard work of a small number of volunteers.
