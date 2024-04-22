Your what's what in the Eurobodalla this week

Marine talk
What's under the wharf
Join volunteers of the Nature Coast Marine Group for a talk about all things under the wharf. Held at Narooma town wharf, this is a free session and a great one for the kids. From 11am Friday, April 26. Did we mention this is fascinating, fun and FREE.
Jockey Club
Anzac Day Races
Moruya Jockey Club are holding a special race day on Friday, April 26. Gates open 11.30am, with the first race as 12.25pm and the last races at 4.40pm. With free kids activities, DJ's and food form Capriz Pizza and the Kiosk, its promising to be a great day out. All armed service personnel past and present will receive free entry. Tickets available at the gate, $15 adults and $10 seniors concession. For more information visit www.moruyajockeyclub.com.au/general-information-1
Theatre
The Importance of Being Earnest
Presented by the Bay Theatre Players, this major production of Oscar Wilde's Importance of Being Earnest, is opening for a 10 show season. Promising to delight audiences with its "witty lines and hysterical situations", it will also tantalise the eyes with its magnificent up-cycled costume and bespoke set featuring original artworks in black and white. At The Playhouse from Friday, April 26 through to Saturday, May 11, both matinee and evening performances are available. Tickets on sale now at www.baytheatreplayers.com or www.trybooking.com
Wellbeing
Unlocking the sacred portal
Held at the wonderful space at Soul Tribe Batemans Bay, this two hour workshop is an immersive experience concentrated on the hips, seeing their use as beyond just joints. The workshop will work on hip mobility, but as a means to free up the emotional as well as the physical. The session will combine yoga asana, lecture and shamanic drumming. What a way to launch the weekend. Friday, April 26, 6.30 - 8.30pm. General admission $79, members $71.10. For more information visit www.soultribestudio.com.au
For the kids
Discovery walk
Eurobodalla Regional Botanic gardens, Batemans Bay are hosting a discovery walk for your little explorers. The forest is home to many wonders, so join the garden's friendly guide for a ramble through the Arboretum. This event is suitable for children aged 5 -12. Parents may accompany, though only children need to book. Visit www.eventbrite.com.au to reserve your child's place or visit www.erbg.org.au/news-and-events/upcoming-events for more information. Sunday, April 28, 11.00am - 12.00pm.
Live music
Jakob Poyner at The Drom
Join The Dromedary Hotel in Tilba for some late weekend vibes to stave off those Monday morning blues, with local singer - songwriter Jakob Poyner. A contestant on last year's Australian Idol, Jakob's hails from Narooma. His set kicks off in the beer garden from 1pm until 4pm, Sunday, April 28. Visit www.dromedaryhotel.com.au/live-music for more details.
