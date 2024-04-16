Anzac day services in the Eurobodalla 2024

Thursday, April 25
5.45am: Assemble at the Honour Stone, the Foreshore, Clyde Street.
6am: Dawn Service at the Honour Stone.
6.30am: Gunfire breakfast at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club.
10am: Muster at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club carpark.
10.15am: March to the Honour Stone, Army leading.
10.30am: Arrive at the Honour Stone.
10.50am: Anzac Commemoration Service at the Honour Stone. Laying of the wreaths.
12.15pm: Anzac Wall walk at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club.
12.30pm: Luncheon for current and ex-Service Personnel and Partners.
9am: Anzac Service at the War Memorial on Bergalia Link Road.
Saturday, April 20
11am: Anzac Service at the Bodalla Memorial Hall on the Princes Highway.
9.50am: March assembles outside Dromedary Hotel on Bate Street.
9.55am: March to Cenotaph, corner of Corkhill Drive and Bate Street.
10am: Commemoration Service at the Cenotaph. Tea and biscuits in the Big Hall afterwards.
Saturday, April 20
3pm: Graveside commemorative service, Moruya cemetery, placing of the flags of all ex-service personnel
5.30am: Assemble at RSL Memorial Hall, 11 Page Street.
5.45am: Dawn Service at the War Memorial.
10.30am: March commences at the corner Vulcan and Shore Streets. March along Vulcan Street, left into Mirrabooka Avenue and then left into Page Street to the Memorial Hall.
11.30am: Anzac Commemoration Service and Wreath Laying. Followed by light refreshments for ex-service men and women, partners and invited guests in the Memorial Hall.
5.15pm: Dusk Service. Assemble at the Bunkers - 38 Donnelly Drive (near airport), Moruya
5.55am: Assemble for 6.00am Dawn Service at the War Memorial at Club Narooma, 88 Princes Highway.
10.45am: Assemble at the Narooma Visitors Centre, corner Princes Highway and Bluewater Drive.
11am: March steps off to the War Memorial at Club Narooma.
11.05am: Anzac Service and Wreath Laying at the War Memorial.
12.30pm: A special luncheon will be on sale at Club Narooma after the Service for ex-Service Personnel and the public.
10.50am: Assembly at the Mechanics Institute Hall, Braidwood Street for March to the Cenotaph.
11am: Anzac Commemoration Service at the Cenotaph.
11.30am: A community sausage sizzle will be held at the waterfront park after the service.
6am: Gunfire breakfast at the Tomakin Sports and Social Club.
6.45am: Muster at the Rivermouth General Store, corner Sunpatch and Kingston Parades.
7am: March to Tomakin Sports and Social Club. Pipe band and Navy personnel will be in attendance. This year, cadets and scouts will join the March, wearing uniforms from historical wars. Emergency Services workers and volunteers are invited to join the march.
7.30am: Anzac Day Commemoration Service.
7.45am Breakfast is provided to all Marchers by the Tomakin Sports and Social Club. Members of the public are welcome to purchase their breakfast.
5.30am: Dawn Service at the Memorial Gardens, Plantation Point.
11am: March from Birdwood Circle to the Tuross Head Country Club, 40 Monash Avenue.
11.15am: Anzac Service at the Tuross Head Country Club.
6am: Dawn service at Wimbie Beach, lighting up the beach with commemorative candles in jars for those those who fought in the great war.
For confirmation of other services, contact your local RSL sub-branch.
