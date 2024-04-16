100 years ago: Surf life saving, district band take shape

Mr. C. Stockman, who three years ago purchased the picturesque Tuross Estate from Mrs. Mylott, snr., has parted with it to Mr. H. R. McWilliam for an estate at Bombala. Mr. Stockman is reluctantly compelled to leave the coast owing to the continuing ill-health of Mrs. Stockman.
We understand that Mr. McWilliam intends to subdivide Tuross, which has unbounded potentialities, into small areas. This estate is an ideal one for a tourist resort, the scenic beauty of the lakes is acknowledged by travellers to surpass even the far-famed Killarney Lakes.
After the 30th June next no man can practice as a veterinary surgeon in this State unless he is registered, and his registration must bear his thumb print and be accompanied by an approved photograph.
Mr. Bertie Chewying was admitted to the local hospital on Tuesday suffering from a severe attack of tonsilitis, but later reports state that the patient is much easier.
The South Coast and Tableland District Exhibition won the competition at the Royal Show. ... This is the seventh occasion on which this District has won the competition.
Mr. W. V. Craven's trip to the South Coast on behalf of the Surf Life Saving Association is meeting with success. Already there are four life-saving clubs in the course of formation on the respective beaches of Tathra, Pambula, Eden, and Bermagui. ...
Moruya District Band - The public meeting convened by Mr. Preddy at the Amusu Theatre, April 11, was not so largely attended as the object deserved. Some 20 odd people rolled up, and although the number was small the interest displayed by those present was very marked and argues well for the forming of a very good and real live band to be known as the Moruya District Band.
Messrs. Mylott, Preddy and Parbery addressed the meeting and it was decided to carry on. Some 38 members have joined up, and the committee now look forward to every person in the district to become a member, and send their names together with the small membership fee of 2/6.
Only two business people attended the meeting, and although they must have been too busy on Friday night perhaps they will show they have Moruya at heart and forward along their names together with a donation. No amount will be too large or too small.
The band want your help as instrument's cost anything from £5 to £20 each. ... The following officers were elected: - President, Mr. T. Flood; Vice- president, Mr. C. de Saxe; Treasurer, Mr. P. J. Mylott; Secretary, Mr. A. H. Preddy; Bandmaster, Mr. H. Parbery; Librarian, Mr. J. Spinks; Trustees, Messrs. T. Flood, P. Mylott and C. de Saxe.
