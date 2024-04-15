Top Tech & Transportation Investments For Your Family Safety & Security

Learn about the top investments for technology and transportation methods to keep your family safe and secure. Picture Shutterstock

Raising a family is one of the most rewarding things you can do in your life. Sure, there's the tantrums and the tears, the bickering and the pleading.



But your kids are so precious that you wouldn't trade them for the world.



Nothing beats those cuddles, the laughter, and tucking them into the night, safe and sound in bed.



That's why it pays to invest in technology and transportation methods to keep your family safe and secure.



But how exactly do you achieve this?



Lucky for you, we've put together this helpful article that shares the top investments for this purpose, so continue reading to learn more about this valuable and important topic.

A New, Safe Car

When you apply for a car loan to purchase a new vehicle, you should consider that expense to be a top investment in your family's transportation and safety needs. A new car that has all the latest updated driver technology, such as advanced braking systems (ABS), airbags, collision detection, lane drift alerts, reversing cameras, blind spot warning lights and other assistive technology means that you'll be safe on the road. Yes, buying an older car may be cheaper upfront, but rest assured that investing in new technology can only provide exceptional peace of mind as well as plenty of support when you're doing the school run everyday, or even tackling keeping the kids entertained and comfortable on a long road trip.

A car loan also means that you can keep your family safe on the road for modest monthly repayments, which you should be able to absorb into your budget. If you trade in your old vehicle or sell it privately, you can put the money you receive towards the new purchase. This is a top investment for both transportation and safety.

Child Seats

And speaking of safety on the roads, depending on the age of your kids, you'll definitely want to invest in new child seats for the new car. From rear-facing capsule seats for infants to five-point harness seats for toddlers and older kids, car seats are the front line of protection on the road. They are designed to keep your children safe in the unlikely event of an accident.

As they get older, you can upgrade the seats to booster seats for primary-school aged kids and tweens. Having these accessories on hand can help ensure that your kids stay safe all throughout their schooling years.

CCTV for Home

As well as protecting your family while you're on the road, you want to ensure that everyone is safe and secure at home. You can do this by investing in CCTV, or security cameras, for your home. You can get all sorts of models, either hard-wired in by a licensed electrician or installed yourself. There are some nifty solar-powered models available that only need a few hours of sunlight to operate. Some of them even have advanced AI technology and can be trained to recognise the faces of your family and friends who visit often.

CCTV is an excellent deterrent system of protection for your home, as would-be robbers will often balk at casing a house that has CCTV. Instead, they'll opt for an easier, softer target. In the case of anyone attempting a break-in, you'll have footage of the culprits that you can share with the police, who can then attempt to bring the offenders to justice.

A nifty upgrade to your home's CCTV system can be a video doorbell, which can link to the same system as your security cameras, and can recognise visitors and parcel deliveries. This can also prevent porch piracy when nefarious sorts try to steal packages from your doorstep.

GPS Wearable Trackers

As your kids get older and become more independent, you can invest in wearable GPS trackers for them to use as they travel to and from school or into the city to hang out with their friends. These tiny devices enable you to quickly and easily determine your child's whereabouts and are an essential family safety technology to invest in. In the unlikely event that your child doesn't come home in time or for curfew, you can quickly look up their location using your smart device and find them. These devices can also be used for your furry friends.

A bonus tip here, you can use the same technology to track lost items such as keys or wallets, by attaching the tracker to these precious items. Perfect for those who are slightly absent-minded.

Utilise Existing Technology

Your current tech items have built-in safety features that you might not be aware of. For instance, Google Android phones give parents the option to set parental control systems on their children's devices. This means that parents can monitor their kids' screen time and even lock devices to ensure that kids have no distractions when it comes to completing their homework.

Similarly, both iPhones and Android devices have location sharing enabled with their Maps applications, so the entire family can share their location and know where everyone is at once. Also, most smartphones have emergency modes that can be quickly activated and send an alert to a specified person. It's worth investigating the safety functions that your family's devices have, as you've already paid for these, and you don't need to invest further.

