A gutsy win signals the Moruya Sharks' return

The first games of the group 16 NRL were played this weekend, and for the Moruya Sharks it signalled their comeback after a non-season in 2023.
By half time in their away game against the Tathra Sea Eagles, the team were down 16-6 and feeling pretty "gassed" according to captain coach Dean Scott.
"They won the ruck, and got over the top of us a bit...they got a couple of lucky tries, an intercept, a couple of drop balls off some kicks, and then we sort of rallied after half time," Scott said.
Corey Arnold shone early in the second half, taking an intercept and going on to score a full length try.
The momentum swung at this point with the Sharks getting on top, as the Sea Eagles began to tire and opened up, with the Sharks taking advantage.
"It was a really gutsy win," Scott said, clearly proud.
After the team failed to get a side up last year, there has been a concerted effort behind the scenes to ensure their players are where they are needed.
New captain coach Dean Scott is a big part of the optimistic outlook of the team this season.
A local born and bred, and a well respected footballer, Dean thought he had retired at 32.
"Captain coach is something I thought I always wanted to do, I just thought there was no better time than to do it now and get the club back on its feet.
"Everyone's got behind it - Moruya has always been a big rugby league town and we're looking as strong as ever really,' Scott said.
Yes they are. Not only does the 2024 see the return of Scott, but James Desaxe is back among the ranks.
Having moved away from Moruya and played in the lower grades of the Newcastle Knights, Desaxe's return is seen as something of a draw card for other players, attracting the likes of Zach Mackay.
The whole club strength was on show with a win in the reserve grade and the 18's drawing against the Narooma Devils 10-10. Under captain coach Jordan Clarke the reserve grade got a solid win of 22-6 against the Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs.
