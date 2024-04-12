School holidays already? Here's your what's on

If you haven't caught this little gem yet, it's about time. From local filmmaker Isabel Darling, join the Bell family for a rollicking journey that spans the COVID years, as they cross the country with their circus. Thoroughly absorbing and full of lively characters who will not fail to capture your heart. Join Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Gardens for this very special moonlight screening. This is one for all the family. Tickets are $17 and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com.au. Saturday, April 20, 5.30 - 8.30pm.

