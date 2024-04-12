School holidays already? Here's your what's on

Councillor catch-up
Narooma you're up
Something on your mind? Take the opportunity to have an in-person catch up with your councillors in Narooma this week. These monthly sessions held on every third Wednesday rotate through the Eurobodalla. An easy way to bend the ear of your elected representative. At Narooma Plaza Wednesday, April 17 from 10.30am - 12.30pm.
Lunch event
CWA opening
Join the Country Women's Association Batemans Bay for the grand opening of the lunch room. The Bay CWA is one of the oldest in the country at 90 years young. Show your support for this wonderful organisation and join them for morning tea or lunch or both. Call Jane 0478 596 427 to book your spot for Saturday, April 20 from 10.30am - 1.30pm.
Heritage
High tea in Tilba
Treat yourself this Heritage Week with a high tea at Historical Henkley Farm. Brought to you by renowned local chefs, Sally and Victoria of The Tilba Cooks. Always striving for taste sensations, The Tilba Cooks source local produce while throwing in a good measure of creativity and imagination. Tickets are selling super fast for this event, as anyone who has attended one of their events knows - it's going to be special. Saturday, April 20 1-3pm, Sherrington Lane, Central Tilba. Tickets range from $35-$55. For more information visit www.nationaltrust.org.au/ahf_event/high-tea-at-historical-henkley-farm
Cinema
Moonlight screening of The Carnival
If you haven't caught this little gem yet, it's about time. From local filmmaker Isabel Darling, join the Bell family for a rollicking journey that spans the COVID years, as they cross the country with their circus. Thoroughly absorbing and full of lively characters who will not fail to capture your heart. Join Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Gardens for this very special moonlight screening. This is one for all the family. Tickets are $17 and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com.au. Saturday, April 20, 5.30 - 8.30pm.
Botanicals
Tallow skincare workshop
Come join Phoebe, from Wilde Harvest Botanical for an hour and a half of creating and learning to make your own lip balm. The workshop will be paired with some lovely snacks and refreshments. BYO your own container. Sunday, April 21 at Felt and Stone Moruya, from 1pm. Spots are limited so remember to book at www.getoutsidecongo.com/event-details/tallow-lip-balm-making-workshop
School Holiday Fun
Fabric art
Something for the little ones day one of the school holidays. Join the team at Narooma Library Create amazing artwork with fabric paint and stencils.Bring a t-shirt or a pillowcase to decorate and you can also create some cool designs on a library bag. This activity is perfect for kids who love painting, craft, and design and is suitable for kids aged 6 to 12. Spots are limited so bookings are essential. Monday, April 22 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
For young and old
Oystering on the Clyde
It's the annual National Heritage Festival this week and the Batemans Bay Heritage Museum is celebrating the Sydney rock oyster. Join MV Escapade for a leisurely cruise up the Clyde past the oyster leases Tuesday, April 23 from 11am - 2.30pm. Tickets from $35 - $60 available on www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1205861
