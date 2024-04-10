Reading up on your rights: What Australian workers need to know

Know your rights on discrimination and harassment, wage, hours, redundancy, and workplace safety. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

In an ever-evolving employment landscape, Australian workers must be well-informed about their rights and obligations. This understanding not only empowers employees to advocate for themselves but also ensures a fair and productive workplace environment.



Whilst there exist many regulations around specific workplace grievances, this article will focus mainly on those related to discrimination and harassment, wage, hours, redundancy, and workplace safety. Remember that if you feel as if you have a valid complaint against an employer, you ought to contact Fair Work for more specific, and tailored, information.

Overview of Australian employment law: Key concepts and legislation

Australian employment law is a complex web of statutes, regulations, and precedents that govern the employer-employee relationship. Central to this framework are the Fair Work Act 2009 and the National Employment Standards (NES), which set out minimum terms and conditions for employment.

These are intricate frameworks that usually require years of undergraduate and online Master of Laws to fully grapple with. Regardless, these laws cover a large range of details of employment from maximum working hours, to leave entitlement, minimum wage laws and the various forms of discrimination.

Beyond these topics, understanding Australian employment law involves more than just a surface glance at regulations; it requires a deep dive into its nuances and applications. This includes comprehending varying aspects such as employee classifications and entitlements for different types of leave. It is also important to underscore the importance of employers taking note of these laws. Compliance is an important aspect of running a stable, successful, and fair business.

Navigating discrimination and harassment in the workplace

These, like all the topics discussed in this article, are sensitive topics. If you, or someone you know, are experiencing any of these issues, please contact FairWork.

Discrimination and harassment remain significant issues in many Australian workplaces. Understanding your rights in this area is crucial. It's important to understand what these terms refer to. Discrimination refers to the practice of taking adverse action against an employee or prospective employee based on certain traits the employee may have. These include but are not limited to, sex, race, religion and gender identity.

Regarding harassment, this includes both bullying and sexual harassment. Bullying is defined broadly enough that if you feel as if you have a valid grievance, it is worthwhile pursuing action. Sexual harassment is similarly broad but distinguishes itself from bullying in two regards. First is the sexual aspect of the behaviour, and second, the behaviour does not need to be repeated to count as sexual harassment.

Wage, hours, and redundancy laws: Ensuring fair compensation

Fair compensation is a fundamental right for all workers. The laws governing wages, hours, and redundancy pay are designed to protect employees from exploitation.

Wages in Australia are governed by minimum wage laws. These rates are reviewed periodically to align with the cost of living and economic changes. They also vary across sectors and contract types, for example, casual work minimum wages are generally higher than that of part-time to compensate for the reduced job security.

Regarding working hours, The National Employment Standards (NES) dictate standard working hours, usually 38 hours per week, along with provisions for reasonable additional hours and overtime. Part time work is usually considered anything lower than that 38 hours.

If you've been retrenched (made redundant), you are usually entitled to a certain period of redundancy pay which lasts according to how long you were employed at that company.

Workplace health and safety: Your rights and responsibilities

Workplace health and safety is another critical area of Australian employment law. Employers are obligated to provide a safe working environment, and employees have a right to work without being exposed to hazards. This includes proper training, safe equipment, and adherence to safety protocols. Equally, employees have a responsibility to comply with safety measures and not engage in conduct that would endanger themselves or others.

If a worker is injured at work or becomes sick as a result of a workplace incident, the worker is entitled to compensation. This comes in the form of both wages while the employee cannot work, and medical and rehabilitation expenses.

Conclusion

In sum, Australian employment laws are comprehensive and designed to foster fairness and safety in the workplace. Remember, if you're unsure or face workplace issues, reaching out to Fair Work is a wise first step. The more knowledgeable workers are on their rights, the safer all Australian workers will be. Given this, it is important to continue researching specific circumstances that might be affecting you or the people around you.